FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-- Three Gators are still evaluating their decisions to either return or enter the NFL draft.

Marco Wilson, Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney all told Gators Territory that they have yet to make any final decision.

"I haven't thought about it yet," said Wilson. "I haven't put too much thought into it yet. It can be tough (to make a decision). Thats why I decided just not to think about it right now so I won't be distracted."

After missing his sophomore season with an ACL injury, Wilson returned in 2019 and finished the regular season with 34 tackles, three interceptions, one pass break up, and one quarterback hurry.

Wilson, who played at both nickel and corner this season for the Gators, would no doubt play a huge role in 2020 for the Gators if he does in fact return.

Meanwhile, the same could be said for both Toney and Grimes at wide receiver. With Freddie Swain, Van Jefferson, Josh Hammond, and Tyrie Cleveland all graduating, both Toney and Grimes could be primed for more playing time next year.

Both Toney and Grimes are also still considering their options.

"The situation would have to be right for me," said Toney. "I have to sit down and talk with my parents and coaches and find out my best options."

Despite missing six weeks with a shoulder injury, Toney had nine catches for 195 yards and one touchdown in 2019.

Meanwhile, Grimes featured a lot in the rotation, catching 33 balls for 491 yards and three touchdowns.

Stay with Gators Territory as we follow the latest developments with the three playmakers.