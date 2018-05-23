Despite four errors committed by the defense, the Gator baseball team was able to grind out a 4-3 win over LSU in the 2nd round of the SEC tournament.

Austin Langworthy’s RBI single into center-field in the fifth inning broke a 3-3 tie as Jonathan India was able to score that ended up being the winning run.

Tommy Mace started the opening tournament game for Florida, going seven solid innings that saw the freshman allow one earned run on three hits while striking out four. Mace has two unearned runs scored while he was on the mound.

The Gators fell behind 3-0 in the third inning after multiple errors by Blake Reese allowed LSU runners to reach base. The Tigers took advantage of those miscues as Jake Slaughter hit a two-run home-run in the second inning, and Daniel Cabrera hit an RBI single in the third.

Florida tied the game in the bottom half of the third inning as Deacon Liput, Nelson Maldonado and India all drove in runs.

Jordan Butler and Michael Byrne pitched the final two innings for Florida, with Byrne earning the save.

Mi’Khail Hilliard took the loss for the Tigers going four and two-thirds inning, giving up all four runs on seven hits.

India had two hits and an RBI to pace the Gators, while Nick Horvath had two hits as well.

Florida will play the winner of the South Carolina-Arkansas matchup in the final game of round three. Jack Leftwich (4-4, 4.80) will take the mound for the Gators against either the Gamecocks or Razorbacks.