The Florida baseball team is two wins away from reaching the College World Series and returning to Omaha for the fourth consecutive year.

In this weekend’s Super Regional, the nations top ranked team will see a familiar opponent in the Auburn Tigers. The Gators took two of three from the Tigers in late April at Alfred A. McKethan Stadium.

After a difficult Regional, Florida will have a tougher task this weekend against the Tigers, who swept the Raleigh Regional hosted by N.C. State.

The Florida-Auburn matchup is one of three Super Regionals that feature an all-SEC pair.

“It doesn’t surprise me," head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said when you look at the brackets, when they came out you could almost kind of see if things kind of went the way you thought they might that, you know, we might end up seeing Auburn again.

“At the end of the day if you want to move on to the world series, you’ve got to beat good people on the way and that’s no different this weekend.”

The story going into the weekend is the pitching matchup on Saturday. Brady Singer will square off against the top pick in this years MLB draft Casey Mize.

Singer posts a 11-1 record on the season with a 2.27 ERA while Mize is 10-5 with a 2.95 ERA.

“You don’t’ see a guy that polished that much at this level yet,” Gator outfielder Wil Dalton said of Mize, “You got your guys who have the tools to go and pitch in the big league’s, but his stuff is so refined and so consistent, it goes up there with Brady’s stuff also.”

Singer got the best of Mize in April, out-dueling the drafts top pick in a 3-1 Gator victory. Singer went seven innings, allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight. Mize allowed three runs on four hits while striking out 10 in seven innings of work.

Singer has not opened a series on the mound since the Georgia series in May, and it’s something that has caught the attention of the team.

“I think having him go the first game gives the team a good vibe,” Jackson Kowar said. “I think his competitiveness and all that goes into it gets the team started off on the right note on the weekend. I think maybe that’s something we’ve been missing the past couple weeks.”

“You know I really didn’t think about it much,” O’Sullivan added, “but in retrospect after the Mississippi State series and we went to the SEC tournament, it really hit me at the SEC tournament that we don’t have our guy on the mound to set the tone for the weekend. I’m not saying I took it for granite, but I never really looked at it this closely.”

It will be up to Singer on Saturday to calm down the Auburn offense that batted .424 in the regional and scored 40 runs in three games last weekend.

“I think they’re a team who’s not gonna strike out a lot,” Kowar said. “They’re gonna be scrappy and at the same time they can really drive the ball which is a really unique combination in a team. I think that’s what’s made the offense really, really go this series. They have a pretty unique blend of guys who are scrappy and can put the ball in play and run and then a couple guys who can really drive the ball.”

Aside from Singer-Mize part two, a potentially bigger story for the Gators is the health of J.J. Schwarz. Schwarz is still recovering from a broken hand that he suffered in the series against Mississippi State at the end of the regular season.

Schwarz missed the SEC tournament and Regional, and according to O’Sullivan, Schwarz is “day-to-day”.

“I have not really got into it with him yet,” he said. “[We will] get through the day and get with him and John our trainer. It really has nothing to do with me. It all comes down to what J.J. and, you know, John thinks he can do. It’s really out of my hands. I’m just gonna wait to hear from them.”

Junior-college transfer Jonah Girand has filled in nicely for Schwarz, starting all four games in the regional behind the plate and smacking three homeruns.

“You’re not gonna replace his bat and certainly not his leadership behind the plate,” O’Sullivan said, “and you know Jonah did a terrific job but our lineup with J.J. in the middle of it is a better lineup with him in there.”

Kowar will be taking the mound in Sunday’s game two against Tanner Burns. Kowar is 9-5 with a 3.38 ERA while Burns is 7-4 and posts a 3.12 ERA.

Kowar struggled in the regional against FAU allowing seven total runs, only four earned, over six innings.

“I’m just trying to get down the mound a little more, I think my stride was a little short and that’s why I elevated a couple balls,” Kowar said.

Errors plagued the Gators and the end of the season and into the regional round. Florida committed six errors in the four regional games and making the routine plays is something the Gators will have to do against Auburn.

“It’s baseball. I mean it’s part of it,” Dalton said, “I’m gonna make an error, India’s gonna make an error, Deacon, anybody it’s baseball it’s part of it. I mean you can’t say ‘oh we’re not gonna make an error all year long’. I mean they come and go. Sometimes they don’t come at the right time, sometimes they do. Tt’s just part of it. It’s just trying to stay as focused as possible and try to limit those as much as we can.”

Should the series go three games, the rubber match would be played at 8:30pm Monday. The starting pitchers for a potential game three have not been announced, but for Florida it will more than likely be either Jack Leftwich or Tommy Mace.