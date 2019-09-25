GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida basketball held its annual media day on Tuesday and Gators Territory to find out more about the Gators team picked by many as a Final Four contender.

Highly recruited and now Gators freshman took over the Gators Territory microphone to interview his teammates Keyontae Johnson and Tyree Appleby.

Find out more about this team's expectations, their offseason and McDonalds?

Related Story: Media Day Notebook: Mike White opens up about his young team

** Not a member of a GatorsTerritory? **

Using promo "Gators341," purchase a monthly subscription at @GatorsTerritory and then receive two additional months for FREE!

New Users: https://florida.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Gators341

Registered Users: https://florida.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Gators341