Gators Unveil 2023 Baseball Schedule





The 109th season of Florida Gators baseball features 55 games and 36 home contests (including 20 of the first 22 games) at the state-of-the-art Condron Family Ballpark.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida baseball's schedule for the 2023 season is officially set, as announced by Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan in accordance with the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday afternoon. The Gators' 109th season of competition on the diamond opens in the form of a three-game home series against Charleston Southern spanning from Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 19.

In total, Florida's 2023 slate is composed of 55 games and 36 home contests at the state-of-the-art Condron Family Ballpark – Ballpark Digest's 2021 College Ballpark of the Year. Most notably, 20 of the Gators' first 22 games take place at home.

The 2023 schedule features 24 games against 10 different 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. Four of those teams advanced to NCAA Super Regionals while three reached the College World Series.

As it relates to the conference lineup, the Gators host Auburn at Condron Family Ballpark from March 20-22 on SEC Opening Weekend, followed by visits from Alabama (March 31-April 2), Missouri (April 14-16), Georgia (April 28-30) and Vanderbilt (May 12-14). On the road this season, Florida travels to Tennessee (March 24-26), South Carolina (April 6-8), Ole Miss (April 21-23), Kentucky (May 5-7) and Texas A&M (May 18-20).

The 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament is scheduled for May 23-28 in Hoover, Ala.

While the Orange & Blue open 2023 at home vs. Charleston Southern, the Buccaneers represents just one of Florida's 11 non-conference opponents. Cincinnati (Feb. 24-26), Miami (March 3-5) and Siena (March 10-12) also come to Condron Family Ballpark this season for a three-game, weekend series.

Also included in the non-conference spread is the annual trio of games against in-state rival Florida State – revived this year as the Sunshine Showdown. The season-long series opens at Florida State in Tallahassee on March 21, with the second game coming in the form of a neutral-site battle in Jacksonville on Tuesday, March 28. Florida will look to walk off the Seminoles at home for the third-consecutive season in the series finale on April 11.

Other 2023 non-conference opponents are as follows with home dates listed in bold: South Florida (Feb. 21, Feb. 22), Jacksonville (Feb. 28, March 1), Florida Atlantic (March 7-8), North Florida (March 14, April 25), Bethune-Cookman (April 4) and Florida A&M (April 18). Florida will play four total non-conference games away from Condron Family Ballpark, with two of those matchups being against Florida State.

All dates and times included in Florida's 2023 baseball schedule are subject to change for television scheduling.

Continue to check FloridaGators.com for additional updates related to the 2023 baseball season.

FLORIDA BASEBALL 2023 SCHEDULE

Feb. 17-19: CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Feb. 21: at South Florida

Feb. 22: SOUTH FLORIDA

Feb. 24-26: CINCINNATI

Feb. 28: at Jacksonville

Mar. 1: JACKSONVILLE

Mar. 3-5: MIAMI

Mar. 7-8: FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Mar. 10-12: SIENA

Mar. 14: NORTH FLORIDA

Mar. 17-19: AUBURN*

Mar. 21: at Florida State

Mar. 24-26: at Tennessee*

Mar. 28: vs. Florida State (in Jacksonville)

Mar. 31-Apr. 2: ALABAMA*

Apr. 4: BETHUNE-COOKMAN

Apr. 6-8 at South Carolina*

Apr. 11: FLORIDA STATE

Apr. 14-16: MISSOURI*

Apr. 18: FLORIDA A&M

Apr. 21-23: at Ole Miss*

Apr. 25: NORTH FLORIDA

Apr. 28-30: GEORGIA*

May 5-7: at Kentucky*

May 12-14: VANDERBILT*

May 18-20: at Texas A&M*

May 23-28: SEC Tournament