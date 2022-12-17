Florida will play host to 10 games in the program's 14th season





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - With Florida lacrosse's 14th season on the horizon, the 2023 schedule has been announced by head coach Amanda O'Leary.

The Gators have 17 regular season games scheduled during the 2023 campaign, including 10 contests within the confines of Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Florida boasts a 116-21 (.847) record at The Diz in the 13-year history of the program.

UF is coming off a stellar 2022 season where the team finished 17-5 overall on its way to claiming its 11th regular season conference championship. Florida also made its way to the NCAA Quarterfinal for the seventh time in program history.

During the 2022 season, the Gators will face seven teams that qualified for the 2022 NCAA Tournament: Michigan, North Carolina, Maryland, Loyola, James Madison, Mercer, Jacksonville.

Florida kicks off the season at home on Feb. 12, when the team welcomes Michigan to The Diz. The Gators then head to North Carolina for a matchup with the reigning national champions on Feb. 18 before returning to Gainesville for a five-game homestand: Maryland (Feb. 25), Furman (Feb. 28), Arizona State (March 5), Loyola (March 11) and Colgate (March 14).

The Gators start their fifth season in the American Athletic Conference on March 18 against the league's newest opponent, James Madison, in Harrisonburg, Va.

Following that contest, Florida takes on Mercer in Macon, Ga. on March 22, then returns to The Diz for an AAC matchup against Cincinnati on March 23.

The Gators start the month of April with a contest against Penn in Gainesville, then hit the road the following week to face off against Temple on April 8. Florida remains on the road for another non-conference battle, this time with Liberty on April 12.

Florida then has back-to-back conference contests at The Diz against East Carolina (April 15) and Vanderbilt (April 22).

UF closes out the non-conference schedule on April 26 against Jacksonville, then ends the regular season at Old Dominion on April 29.

The AAC Tournament semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, May 4, followed by the championship on Saturday, May 6.





A full look at the schedule can be found below. Date Opponent Location Series Record

2/12 Michigan Gainesville, Fla. 3-0

2/18 North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. 3-11

2/25 Maryland Gainesville, Fla. 1-6

2/28 Furman Gainesville, Fla. 0-0

3/5 Arizona State Gainesville, Fla. 1-0

3/11 Loyola Gainesville, Fla. 6-3

3/14 Colgate Gainesville, Fla. 1-1

3/18 James Madison Harrisonburg, Va. 1-1

3/22 Mercer Macon, Ga. 3-0

3/25 Cincinnati Gainesville, Fla. 11-0

4/1 Penn Gainesville, Fla. 0-0

4/8 Temple Philadelphia, Pa. 12-0

4/12 Liberty Lynchburg, Va. 2-0

4/15 East Carolina Gainesville, Fla. 5-0

4/22 Vanderbilt Gainesville, Fla. 14-2

4/26 Jacksonville Jacksonville, Fla. 12-1

4/29 Old Dominion Norfolk, Va. 3-0

5/4-5/6 AAC Tournament Philadelphia, Pa.