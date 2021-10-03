Gators unveil throwback uniform for homecoming

Florida has worn throwbacks for their homecoming game each season since 2019.

This will be the first time since 1978, the Gators will sport the interlocking UF logo on their helmet and pays homage to the teams from the 1969–1978 seasons when Florida wore the interlocking UF logo. The helmet also features a gray facemask, which was standard for the time period.

The Florida Gators will wear throwback uniforms this Saturday when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Helmet

This weekend, the Gators will feature an orange helmet with no stripe and a gray facemask. Saturday's look will resemble the way the Gators dressed in the late 1960s and early 1970s, as Florida adopted the orange helmet for the 1969 season.

The interlocking "UF" logo was first featured along with the orange helmet in 1969 and remained as part of Florida's uniform until the script "Gators" logo was introduced in 1979.

Jersey

The blue jersey is from the 1960s, when Steve Spurrier played quarterback for the Gators and won the Heisman Trophy in 1966. The jersey has an over the shoulder orange & white insert stripe.

The Gators featured the same jersey in 2019 against Auburn and in 2020 against Missouri, both for homecoming week. The occasion in 2019 was the first time the team wore the top in a game since Sept. 30, 2006.

Pants

Also from the 1960s, the Gators' white pants for Saturday have an orange & blue insert stripe down each side of the pants.

The Gators featured the same pants in 2019 against Auburn and in 2020 against Missouri, both for homecoming week.