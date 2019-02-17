With still two years of prep football left on his plate, Brock Vandagriff is nowhere near the recruiting finish line, but is taking things into his own hands by journeying out to several schools early on.

One of those suitors who is heavily involved with the 2021 quarterback is the University of Florida, which rolled out the red carpet during a visit on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Vandagriff, a product of Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian, racked up 3,190 yards and 28 touchdowns as a sophomore, while also amassing 1,001 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.