Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas constructs double-digit Division I prospects on a yearly basis, and the 2020 class will not be any different with several already equipped with numerous Power Five opportunities.

One of those highly-touted juniors is Marlon Martinez, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman who is fresh off receiving the green light from Florida and UCF, respectively.

Dan Mullen's staff has been tracking Martinez's progress for a number of months, and simply found no reason to wait any longer with a scholarship offer now on the table.