For the first time since the 2010 recruiting cycle, the Gators landed a prospect from California following Chris Steele’s announcement at Saturday's All-American Bowl.

If UF’s coaching staff is lucky, they will put together back-to-back classes with at least one player from the Golden State.

One of those California-based prospects on the Gators' radar is Gary Bryant, the ninth-ranked wideout in next year’s 2020 class.

The Rivals100 target out of Corona (Calif.) has the Gators in a favorable spot due to his admiration for the program and the conference the team plays in.

“They fit very up there with all my top schools,” Bryant said of Florida. “They’re up there very high for me."