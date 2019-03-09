The offense was firing on all cylinders for the Gators on Saturday against Yale.

Florida (12-5) used 18 hits, two of which were homeruns, to bully Yale (3-6) in route to a 15-1 win. The victory clinched the series for the Gators, the team’s fourth series win of the season.

“It’s nice to get back into that groove,” second baseman Jacob Young said. “We’re seeing the ball really well again and everyone’s hitting.”

Along with the potent hitting, Florida got another solid outing from sophomore pitcher Jack Leftwich. Leftwich went five full innings and used only 59 pitches in the win. He allowed only one run on eight hits while striking out five and walking only one.

“He’s dealing with a blister on his finger,” Kevin O’Sullivan said, “so he’s close to being 100 percent so hopefully by next weekend he’ll be good. He hung in there really well and made some big pitches to end a couple innings with runners in scoring position, so he did nice.”

The Gators didn’t waste much time to get on the board. Nelson Maldonado picked up where he left off on Friday night by scoring the games first run. The senior captain blasted a solo-home run to left field in the bottom of the second.

“This play is where we tune it up,” Maldonado said. “We do anything we can to get ready for SEC play and that’s when the grind starts.”

Florida wasted no time pushing two more across the plate. After Austin Langworthy sinlged, Jud Fabian sent his third home run of the season into a tree behind the left field bleachers to make it 3-0.

Yale would threaten in the top of the third, putting runners on second and third. However, Leftwich would work out of the jam and strike out Griffin Dey to end the inning.

The Gators made it 5-0 in the bottom of the frame. Maldonado lead the inning off with a double and scored after a Langworthy ground ball caused a Yale error. Robert Pena would then drive in his first run of the season with a single to right field that scored Langworthy.

The Bulldogs would get a run back in the top of the fifth. Simon Whiteman started the inning with an infield single and scored on Mason LaPlante’s double.

Whiteman has reached base eight out of nine times in the two games against the Gators. He’s reached at least third base every time and has scored three of Yale’s six runs in the weekend.

That one run would be all Yale would get in the ballgame.

The Bulldogs would be met with an onslaught of Florida hits in the bottom of the fifth. The Gators would use six hits to score eight runs and blow the game wide open.

Florida would start the inning loading the bases after back-to-back singles from Maldonado and Langworthy were followed by a Fabian walk. Cory Acton would then hit a slow chopper to second base that forced an error to be made by Yale second baseman Dai Dai Otaka. That allowed Maldonado and Langworthy to score.

A Brady Smith walk reloaded the bases and brought Jacob Young to the plate. Young immediately singled to center and drove in two more runs, making it 9-1.

A wild pitch allowed Smith to score and make it 10-1. Jordan Butler, pinch hitting for Wil Dalton, then singled to left field and brought Young home.

Maldonado would get his second at bat of the game and use it to drive Butler in with a ground out to short, making it 12-1.

Langworthy would finish the scoring in the inning with a double down the right field line that scored Kendrick Calilao and make it a 13-1 ballgame.

Both Maldonado and Langworthy would go 3-4 and combine to drive in three runs while scoring six cumulatively.

“Between him (Maldonado) and Lang(worthy) they both started off a little bit slow offensively but tonight they, obviously, some really good at-bats,” O’Sullivan said.

Acton would give the Gators another run in the bottom of the seventh as his single to center scored Nick Blasucci.

Blasucci would also drive in a run, scoring Young in the eighth who doubled to lead off the inning, making it 15-1.

Justin Alintoff, Ben Specht and Kris Armstrong would combine to pitch the final four innings for Florida, allowing no runs or hits while striking out a combined three batters.

Young would also have three hits and two RBI’s for the Gators and is hitting .447 since being inserted into the starting lineup. Brady McConnell also had two hits.

Following the win, Florida now has six starters who are hitting above .300.

The Gators will go for the sweep on Sunday with Tyler Dyson (1-0, 2.92 ERA) on the mound. First pitch is set for 1pm.











