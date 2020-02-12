With only seven games left, Florida reeled in a crucial 78-61 road win over Texas A&M on Wednesday night to move to 15-9 and 7-4 in the SEC.

The Gators showed out more than expected offensively against a disruptive Aggies defense that has only allowed 56.5 points per game this season. The Gators shot at over fifty percent and recorded 14 offensive rebounds.

All three members of Florida’s sophomore squad saw double figures against the Aggies. The trio put up 55 points with Keyontae Johnson recording a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while also serving up a team-high of six assists.

Andrew Nembhard netted a team high of 24 points in the win, while Noah Locke added 21, with 14 coming in the first half.

And it was Locke's hustle in the first half that kept the Gators in the game.

The Maryland native was raining threes in the first half going 4-for-6 from behind the arc. Florida took a 37-34 lead into the break despite turning over the ball eight times and yielding ten points in the process.

However, UF cleaned things up in the second half, only turning over the ball six times, and with a few other Gators contributing on the offensive side of the ball. Nembhard scored 16 of his 24 points in that period, dishing out five assists. Meanwhile defensively, Florida held Texas A&M without a field goal for a 8:30 stretch, extending a two-point lead into a double-digit one.

On the other hand, Kerry Blackshear Jr. found himself in foul trouble again against his former coach, Buzz Williams. The team leader in points only managed to find the basket once from the floor, however, did connect on all six of his free throw attempts.

Three Aggies also shot their way into double figures, but the 42 points put up by Emanuel Miller, Josh Nebo and Savion Flagg weren’t enough to secure a home win.

The Gators did show signs of improvement in this game, and demonstrated that they are getting better at communicating while on the court. Aside from a handful of risky passes, ball movement looked much better, especially in the second half.

Florida won the battle under the glass with a 36-20 effort.

UF remains behind Kentucky, Auburn and LSU, who are in a three-way tie for first place in the SEC. The Gators remain neck and neck with South Carolina with a 7-4 record.

After two games, Mike White's team is back home on Saturday to face off against Vanderbilt. Tipoff for the game is set for 8 p.m. ET.