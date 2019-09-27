GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The University of Florida football program announced on Friday that it has locked in a home-and-home series against the Utah Utes for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Dan Mullen's program will play host to the Utes during the 2022 season, and then make the journey out to Salt Lake City the following season. The last time Florida squared off against a Pac-12 program was back in 1989 against the Washington Huskies.

Florida holds a 6-4 all-time record against Pac-12 programs, with one of those contests coming against the Utes. Both programs competed against each other during the 1977 season, resulting in a 38-29 victory in favor of the Gators.

The university previously announced several additional home-and-home series as well, with Texas, Miami, USF and Colorado also scheduled for future seasons.

