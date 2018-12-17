While all eyes were focused on a weekend of official visitors highlighted by five-star running back, Trey Sanders, Florida continued their recruiting efforts in next year’s class as well.

The Gators had a couple of 2020 Rivals250 offensive linemen in attendance for their practice on Sunday: Joshua Braun and Jalen Rivers.

Rivers, who is the 195th-ranked prospect in the next recruiting cycle, was accompanied by fellow four-star teammate Chantz Williams. The product out of Orange Park (Fl.) spoke to GatorsTerritory about the atmosphere and his overall time in the Swamp.