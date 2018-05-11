A play-off type atmosphere, a tie-game going to the ninth inning, and a walk-off win; what more could you ask for in a baseball game?

The Gators (40-11, 19-6 SEC) rallied in the bottom of the final inning to beat 15th-ranked Georgia in the series-opening game by the score of 7-6. Wil Dalton hit a deep fly-ball into center field that was dropped, allowing Nick Horvath to score from third for the game's winning run.

Dalton will still be credited with an RBI, his 50th of the season, as Horvath still would have scored if the ball was caught.

The game was tied 5-5 going into the ninth inning, but the Bulldogs took their lone lead of the night after a passed ball allowed Georgia to pull ahead 6-5.

Michael Byrne was credited with the win for Florida after pitching the final inning, while Zac Kristofak took the loss for Georgia (0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R).

Florida took a three-run lead into the sixth inning (up 3-0) after scoring two runs in the third after Nelson Maldonado’s two-run single scored Deacon Liput and Keenan Bell. The Gators put another run on the board when J.J. Schwarz launched his 11th home-run of the season over the left field stands.

Georgia (34-15, 15-10 SEC) rallied back, however, putting five runs across the plate in the top of the sixth inning that was highlighted by LJ Talley’s grand-slam over the right field wall, which gave the visitors a 5-3 lead.

Singer finished the day going seven innings in which he allowed five runs (only one was earned, however), on eight hits while striking out six.

The Gators quickly tied up the game in the bottom half of the inning, getting two runs on J.J. Schwarz’s double that scored Jonathan India and Nelson Maldonado.

J.J. Schwarz lead the Gators at the plate tonight by going 3-4 with three RBIs, as well as a home-run. Maldonado was 2-3 on the night with three RBIs as well.

The Gators will play game two of the series tomorrow afternoon with Jackson Kowar (8-2, 2.80 ERA) on the mound for Florida and Emerson Hancock (6-3, 4.09 ERA) on the hill for Georgia.

Tomorrow's first pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m.

A win tomorrow would clinch at least a share of the SEC title, and if that win is paired with at least one Arkansas loss, either tonight or tomorrow, the Gators win the conference outright.