Florida baseball remains perfect at 5-0 after freshman Isaac Nunez delivers a walk off single to secure the 4-3 win over Jacksonville University in extra innings.

This game was a bit more difficult for the Gators after not quite the best start.

The Dolphins were able to get out to a fast start in the first inning against Florida starter Jordan Butler. With runners on the corners, Christian Coipel connected on a 3-RBI home run to right center to hand the visitors a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

The Gators would have to wait until the second inning to see the bats come alive. After Kendrick Calilao hit a single to center and Nathan Hickey hit single up the middle, Brady Smith's long fly out to right would score Calilao to cut into the Dolphins' lead 3-1.

Right-hander Ryan Nesbitt then stepped up to the mound to replace Butler in the third inning- ending the frame by allowing no runs and only one single. On the other side of the inning, UF was able to add another run to make it a one-run game. With runners on the corners, Kirby McMullen struck out on a wild pitch, which allowed Jud Fabian to score.

It was not until the fifth inning that a team broke through again. In the bottom of the fifth, Fabian hit a home run to tie the game up at three.

The home side did have a few opportunities to secure the win before extra innings but it just wasn't to be.

It was only in the tenth inning where the hero of the night, Nunez, secured the win for the Gators on his very first hit as a Gator. With two outs and two on, he singled to right center scoring Cal Greenfield and securing Florida's fifth win of the year.

Despite the first inning, Florida had a good night on the mound - giving up no earned runs and just six hits while striking out nine batters and only walking five. Meanwhile offensively, UF stranded ten runners in the win.

Kevin O'Sullivan's team will now head to Coral Gables to face top-ranked Miami this weekend in a three-game series.