** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a long time Rivals member, diehard college football fan, and franchise veteran - having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net. Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

While hundreds of prospects were camping in Gainesville on Wednesday, safeties coach Wesley McGriff represented UF at the Roar City Mega Camp at Tennessee State.

Joining the Gators in the Volunteer State were the likes of Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and TCU, so a plethora of prospects were on hand for the event. The majority of them were up-and-comers, but one of the headliners in attendance was Jacob Hood, a 6-foot-8, 330-pound offensive tackle who holds four stars on Rivals.