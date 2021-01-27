GatorsTerritory - Gators waste little time filling role following Brian Johnson's departure

It took not enough 24 hours for Dan Mullen to fill another vacancy following Brian Johnson's departure for the Philadelphia Eagles.

GatorsTerritory has confirmed that Garrick McGee, who was analyst at Florida this past season, has been elevated to the role of quarterbacks coach. It’s unclear if McGee will also carry the title of offensive coordinator, but multiple sources tell GT he is the new quarterbacks coach.

McGee coached Missouri's wide receivers in 2019, spent two seasons as UAB's head coach (2012-13), and then had stints as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas, Louisville, Illinois and Northwestern. He also coordinated with Todd Grantham at Louisville and coached at additional schools such as Toledo and UNLV.

During his time in Fayetteville for the 2010-11 season, McGee guided a Razorbacks offense that finished eighth in the country and averaged 489 yards per game. They also ranked fourth in passing offense and 14th in scoring offense behind 37.3 points per game. Arkansas finished 10-3 that season and also appeared in the 2011 Sugar Bowl.

A product of Tulsa, Oklahoma, McGee is a former college quarterback who strapped up the pads for Arizona State, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Oklahoma, respectively.

