One of those up-and-comers is Nick Williams , a 6-foot-4, 323-pound offensive lineman who was also in attendance for UF's regular season finale against Florida State. The 2022 prospect wasn't able to squeeze in a campus tour, but was certainly taken aback after having a front-row seat to a highly-regarded rivalry matchup.

Dan Mullen's staff expanded their 2022 big board on Saturday, as several underclassmen went to social media to report an offer from the SEC program.

"I like how they have their own tradition with the signature gator chomp," Williams told GatorsTerritory. "They have a very big and loud fan base; the stadium is always loud. I love the crowd atmosphere and it's just a very energetic place to be."

Williams, who laces up the cleats for North Augusta (S.C.) Fox Creek, was made aware of scholarship offer No. 2 after making contact with offensive line coach John Hevesy. Coastal Carolina recently extended an offer as well.

"I spoke with coach Hevesy," Williams said. "We were just talking about family and the things that I was doing while we were on the lockdown because of the virus. There wasn’t too much he could say."

With roughly two years of high school still on his plate, Williams is keeping an open mind and plans to give all suitors a fair opportunity to land his services. However, there was one school throughout his childhood that soaked up his attention more than others.

"Georgia (was that school), but when I got older, I realized I can’t be stuck on one college," Williams said. "I have to have options I can choose from."

The Bulldogs, along with Clemson, South Carolina and Boston College, are additional programs that welcomed Williams to campus during the 2019 season. The sophomore recently attended junior days at Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State as well.

"It’s just a blessing knowing that I’m putting in hard work and people are realizing," Williams said. "it makes me want to work even harder so more people can too."

