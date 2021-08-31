Gators wearing white for season opener

For the first time in two decades, the Florida Gators will wear their white uniforms at home. The Gators will wear their traditional orange helmets with white jerseys and white pants when they welcome home the FAU Owls.

The last time Florida wore white at home was against Louisiana-Monroe in 2001. Steve Spurrier's Gators trounced Louisiana-Monroe. Rex Grossman completed 23 of 34 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

Florida has worn their traditional orange, blue, white for home openers, with the last variances coming 2015 and 2016 when they wore orange,blue, blue, and again in the 2011 home opener against FAU when they wore orange tops in a 41-3 win over FAU.

Monday the University of Florida asked for fans to wear white to the game, which kicks off at 7:30 pm on SEC Network.