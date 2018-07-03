Florida's 2018 class is officially all enrolled. The Gators welcomed ten more enrollees this past week to start Summer B classes.

The list of the latest enrollees include: wide receiver Jacob Copeland, defensive back John Huggins, athlete Jaylin Jackson , tight end Dante Lang , defensive lineman Malik Langham, kicker Evan McPherson, long snapper Marco Ortiz , tight end Kyle Pitts, linebacker Umstead Sanders, and athlete Justin Watkins.

Florida already announced the addition of JUCO tight end transfer Lucas Krull last week. Krull enters this fall as a redshirt sophomore after transferred from Jefferson College.

The latest enrollees join the Gators' Summer A enrollees and the early enrollees that arrived on campus in January.

The Summer A enrollees included: Richard Gouraige, Andrew Chatfield, Griffin McDowell and Davis Reese; while eight student athletes were able to enroll early and participate in spring practice. Among those that arrived on campus in the winter are: Noah Banks, Dameon Pierce, Iverson Clement, Trevon Grimes, Van Jefferson, Amari Jones, Emory Jones, and Chris Bleich.