Gators Welcome Bearcats for Home Conference Opener. Florida holds the 11-0 series advantage over Cincinnati





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The eighth-ranked Florida lacrosse team welcomes the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday for the Gators' AAC home opener.

Opening draw is set for 12 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Fans that cannot be in attendance can watch the game on ESPN+ with Sean Salisbury and Shailey Klein on the call.

This is the 12th meeting between these two teams, with Florida holding the 11-0 series advantage. Florida is 7-0 against the Bearcats in Gainesville, Fla. and UF won the last matchup on April 4, 2022, defeating Cincinnati 19-12.

The Bearcats have only scored over 10 goals in one of the meetings, with the Gators holding Cincinnati to an average of 5.36 goals per game. Florida averages 19.27 goals per game against the Bearcats, including a series-high 25 goals on April 27, 2019 in Gainesville.

The Gators are coming off a 15-6 midweek win over Mercer and the Bearcats also won their last contest, defeating Butler 17-3.





Promotions

* Giveaway: The first 250 fans who arrive at The Diz will receive a Florida script white hat

* Hammock seating on a first come, first serve basis in the palm trees near the front gate

* Kid's Corner: On the concourse, there will be coloring pages, mini posters, games, prize wheel with prizes and photo opportunities with the mascots





100-Club

* The Gators have two athletes on the cusp of entering the 100-point club this season after three players have already hit the mark in the 2023 campaign

* Paisley Eagan is at 88 career points, with 86 of them coming while she has donned the Orange & Blue (one point at Boston College prior to transferring)

* Emily Heller is currently at 78 career points to round out the Gators on a quest to hit the milestone

Florida in the AAC

* Through nine games in the 2023 season, the Gators are ranked in the Top-5 in the league in nine categories:

* Points per game (1st | 20.33)

* Saves per game (1st | 9.33)

* Save percentage (2nd | .508)

* Shot percentage (2nd | .478)

* Goals per game (2nd | 14.22)

* Assists per game (2nd | 6.11)

* Caused turnovers per game (2nd | 9.33)

* Draw controls per game (2nd | 14.11)

* Groundballs per game (5th | 15.22)

* The following Gators are ranked in the Top-10 in the conference:

* Emma LoPinto

* Goals per game:4th | 2.67

* Points per game: 5th | 3.78

* Assists per game: 8th | 1.11

* Shots per game: 6th | 5.33

* Ashley Gonzalez

* Assists per game: 6th | 1.22

* Maggi Hall

* Goals per game: 10th | 2.11

* Points per game: 10th | 2.67

* Danielle Pavinelli

* Points per game: 10th | 2.67

* Emily Heller

* Groundballs per game: 6th | 2.22

* Draw controls per game: 9th | 3.00

* Caused turnovers per game: 6th | 1.44

* Liz Harrison

* Draw controls per game: 7th | 3.67

* Sarah Reznick

* Save percentage: 2nd | .500

* Saves per game: 2nd | 9.00

* Goals against average: 5th | 10.67

* Groundballs per game: 10th | 1.89





Scouting the Bearcats

* Cincinnati is coming in to Saturday's game with an 8-3 record overall and a 1-0 record in American Athletic Conference play

* Camryn Callaghan is leading the way offensively with 50 points (43g, 7a), followed closely behind by Ava Goeller's 41 points (29g, 12a. Lauren Ottensmeyer (25g, 4a), Grace Wehland (17g, 10a), Elizabeth Murphy (13g, 9a) and Kylie Gioia (12g, 9a) have each recorded over 20 points throughout the season thus far

* Dani Mlkvy has registered a team-high 85 draw controls, while Ava Goeller has added 19 draw control victories in the first 11 games this year

* Defensively, the Bearcats have totaled 97 caused turnovers, led by 14 from Dani Mlkvy and 13 from Sophia Finotti. Camryn Callaghan (9), Grace Hirschmann (8), Ava Goeller (7) and Grace Wehland (7) have combined for 31 caused turnovers

* Eight Cincinnati players have recorded at least 10 groundballs this season: Dani Mlkvy (19), Sophia Finotti (17), Ashley Lapp (15), Grace Wehland (14), Camryn Callaghan (13), Ava Goeller (12), Grace Hirschmann (11), Julie Rose (10)

* In the cage, Ashley Lapp has seen a majority of the minutes, coming up with 70 saves and a .422 save percentage





Quick Facts

* Gators head coach Amanda O'Leary is the 6th winningest active Division I coach with her .754 winning percentage in 28 seasons (371-121, .754). O'Leary has the 3rd most wins of active Division I coaches with 371 wins. O'Leary is 209-56 (.789) all-time at the University of Florida

* Florida owns an impressive 121-22 (.846) record in the confines of Donald R. Dizney Stadium

* When scoring at least 14 goals, the Gators are 172-2 (.989) in program history * Streaking: Sarah Reznick has recorded a save in 60-straight games, a new program record

* Streaking: Danielle Pavinelli has registered a point in 34-straight games and a goal in 32-straight games (tied for the third-longest streak)

* Streaking: Emily Heller had recorded a draw control in 32-straight games, the third-longest streak in program history

