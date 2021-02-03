GatorsTerritory - Gators Welcome Four Transfer Additions for 2021 Roster

CREDIT: ** Press Release from the University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gators will welcome four transfer student-athletes who began classes this spring to the 2021 football roster, head coach Dan Mullen announced Wednesday.

The bulk of this spring’s transfer additions will be seen on the defensive side of the ball, as the Gators signed three defensive linemen and one running back. Below is a summary of each of the newest Gators.

Demarkcus Bowman – RB

Appeared inClemson’s first two games of the 2020 season at running back, rushing for 32 yards in nine carries.Was the No. 4-ranked running back in the state of Florida and No. 23 recruit in the country out of high school, according to ESPN.Attended Lakeland High School and was a unanimous five-star prospect.

Dylan Meeks – DL

Was part ofAkron’s defensive front from 2017-19, appearing in 33 games and recording 53 tackles (17 solo), 0.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.Attended Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., where he helped his team to a state championship his senior year after compiling 56 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.A two-time Max Preps All-American, two-year Associated Press All-State selection, Meeks was also a four-year letterwinner in wrestling for Dr. Phillips High School.

Daquan Newkirk – DL

Saw action at defensive tackle in 30 games withAuburnfrom 2018-20, logging 40 tackles (12 solo), 5.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks.Spent his first year of eligibility at Mississippi Coast Community College, where he recorded 48 tackles and 9.0 tackles-for-loss.Played at the First Academy in Orlando, where he earned Class 3A all-state and FACA all-district honors.

Antonio Shelton – DL

Spent four seasons as partPenn State’sdefensive front, where he appeared in 40 games and recorded 51 tackles (17 solo), 12.5 tackles-for-loss and 6.0 sacks.Attended Westerville-North High School in Westerville, Ohio, where he tallied 54 tackles, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles his senior year and was a top-rated recruit.Was named Associated Press All-Ohio Division II second team and earned first-team All-Central honors from the AP as a senior.