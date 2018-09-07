GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida opens up its SEC slate on Saturday as the Gators welcome Kentucky to the Swamp.

"When you get into conference play it’s just a little bit different," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen on Monday. "The first game is always critical, of the conference, to get a win. It kind of catapults you in the right direction, you’re not fighting an uphill battle the rest of the season."

The Wildcats are coming to the Swamp on the wrong end of history - losing to the Gators 31 straight times.

"We've had plenty of opportunities since I've been here," said the Kentucky head coach about the 31-game losing streak."Our concentration needs to be on what we have to do this year."

The Wildcats came close to snapping the streak last season in Lexington, when Stoops saw his defense leave Freddie Swain uncovered in the end zone, ready to catch a Luke Del Rio touchdown throw in the final minute for the game for the win.

"I imagine, one day, the streak will be broken. That’s just the nature of sports," said Mullen. "I try not to think about it in those terms, because it really has no effect on us winning or losing the game this year.”

What Mullen and his staff are thinking is about the challenges this Mark Stoops team will present this weekend.

"You look at Kentucky and what Mark [Stoops] has done there, and you look, even at Game 1, you see what kind of team they are," explained Mullen. "They fall behind in Game 1, in the home opener, in a game I think most people think they should win. You watch their team. No panic. It’s a team that has expectations. They know how to win, have learned how to win and what it takes to come back and win the game."

Both sides are coming into the weekend after winning their respective openers - Florida beat Charleston Southern 53-6 behind five touchdowns from Feleipe Franks, while Kentucky beat Central Michigan 35-20 behind its running game and veteran defense.

"They have a lot of talented players, a lot returning starters, and very veteran defense with guys who have played a lot of football," said Mullen.

But does Kentucky return enough to reverse it's fortune on the field?

Too many questions in the passing game for Kentucky

On the ground, the Gators defense will have its hands full. Benny Snell is one of the most talented running backs in the SEC. He is not only the first back in the Wildcats' history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons, he was one of three backs to average at least 100 rushing yards per game.

“He's definitely a good running back,” Gators pass rusher Jachai Polite said about Snell. “But as always, we have to stop the run, so they can pass the ball, force them to pass it, but he's the best player on their team.”

Kentucky’s 299 rushing yards were the most in a season opener since 1993 and it was what propelled the team to beat Central Michigan last weekend.

Snell had 125 yards on 20 carries in the win despite having an illness leading to the game. A.J. Rose added 104 yards on eight carriers, with 55 yards coming on a long run in the first quarter.

The ground game was able to find success despite the Wildcats losing one of their best lineman to injury this year, Landon Young. However, Nassir Watkins and E.J. Price both have rotated at left tackle, and have both done a good job to ease the pressure off the quarterbacks.

There are plenty of questions surrounding Kentucky's passing game. First-year JUCO transfer, Terry Wilson, had some bright spots in the opener - competing 61 percent of his passes. However, Wilson and the offense had four turnovers in the win last weekend, including two interceptions and a fumble by the quarterback.

“You turn the ball over four times [at Florida] and it won’t be good,” Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said. “When we go anywhere. We’re lucky, very lucky. Defense played great, we played sloppy at times and we’ve got to get it cleaned up.”

The Wildcats only had 128 passing yards in their win against Central Michigan.

Veterans on defense can pressure Franks

Franks and the Florida offense had a good debut under Mullen last weekend.

Last season Franks saw himself benched in Lexington, this year the signal caller is starting the season on a higher note after his performance against Charleston Southern.

"I think if there's any indication of the first game, he's improved from last year," Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House.

This weekend will come the first true test for the group, an SEC opponent and a chance to not fall victim to a let down.

According to Mullen, Franks is not allowing his five-touchdown performance define his season and letting himself become too confident.

"His job is to manage the game and to execute what we call, and he understands that, " said Mullen. "You're as good as your last play and you're only going to be as good as your next play. Everything he did last week, none of that has any effect on what's going to happen on this week's game."

Franks will need to have his mind right on Saturday as he is set to face a veteran SEC defense. The Wildcats return eight starters which includes safety Mike Edwards and linebacker Josh Allen.

“He’s pretty good,” Gators tight end R.J. Raymond, said of Allen. “He plays hard and knows his stuff so we’re excited to get that matchup see how we do against him.”

"I think the one thing is you see them over the years, the last five or six years they’re playing with confidence and they’re getting better," said UF assistant John Hevesy. "That’s the biggest thing for them.”

Florida ranked 124th nationally in sacks allowed per game last season, the line will need to step it up with both Allen and Boogie Watson on the chase on Saturday.

The Wildcats offense may have given up four turnovers last game, but the Kentucky defense only allowed one touchdown from those turnovers - despite Central Michigan's three red-zone opportunities. On the flip side, the defense did not create a single turnover last Saturday and ranked 70th nationally with 18 turnovers a year ago.

Level Up

Although this is Mullen's first year as Florida's head coach, he is no stranger to the level of competition in the conference.

After 14 years in the league, he understands the importance of starting off the conference schedule with a win - since on any given day an SEC team can beat any SEC team.

"What makes this league different is the depth in the league," said Mullen. "You got to bring your A-game every single week. There isn't another place. There are 14 fan bases that expect to compete for and win a championship."

Prediction

Florida's match up with Kentucky will allow us to learn more about the Gators side and where things side, however, I do not see the Wildcats having enough in its arsenal to beat Florida this weekend - especially with their passing game not coming together.

I think UF should go to become 2-0 after Saturday

Where to Watch



Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

