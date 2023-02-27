Opening draw is set for 12 p.m. Tuesday at Donald R. Dizney Stadium





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 7 Florida lacrosse team (1-2) is back in action on Tuesday afternoon, welcoming the Furman Paladins (0-1) to Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Opening draw is slated for 12 p.m. and fans that cannot be in attendance can watch the game on ESPN+ with Sean Salisbury on the call.

This is the first meeting between the Gators and the Paladins in program history.

Florida is looking to bounce back after a one-goal loss to No. 6 Maryland on Saturday, while Furman's last contest was a 19-3 loss against Clemson on Feb. 15.





* Save percentage (1st | .514)

* Saves per game (1st | 12.00)

* Shot percentage (3rd | .412)

* Goals per game (4th | 11.67)

* Points per game (4th | 15.67)

* Draw controls per game (5th | 12.00)

* Assists per game (5th | 4.00)

* The following Gators are ranked in the Top-10 in the conference:

* Emma LoPinto

* Goals per game: 3rd | 3.67

* Assists per game: 7th | 1.33

* Points per game: 3rd | 5.00

* Shots per game: 6th | 6.00

* Danielle Pavinelli

* Assists per game: 7th | 1.33

* Shots per game: 6th | 6.00

* Emily Heller

* Draw controls per game: 9th | 3.00

* Sarah Reznick

* Groundballs per game: 7th | 2.33

* Save percentage: 2nd | .500

* Saves per game: 1st | 11.33

* Goals against average: 7th | 11.57





100-Club

* The Gators have four athletes on the cusp of entering the 100-point club this season

* Junior Maggi Hall is just three points away from becoming Florida's 21st 100-point scorer in program history, while Ashley Gonzalez is close behind at 87 points

* Paisley Eagan is at 80 career points, with 79 of them coming while she has donned the Orange & Blue (one point at Boston College prior to transferring)

* Emily Heller is currently at 65 career points to round of the Gators on a quest to hit the milestone





Scouting the Paladins

* Furman comes into Tuesday's game with an 0-1 record, after falling to Clemson 19-3 in the season opener on Feb. 15

* Hannah Dintino, Megan Beal and Anna Roser each registered a goal in the game

* Reynolds Hester dished out the lone assist against the Tigers

* The Paladins came up with eight draw controls in their first outing, with Hannah Dintino (2) and Sophie Shaw (1) combining for three. Furman had five team draw controls

* Defensively, Furman has totaled 12 caused turnovers, with Lily Rathbun leading the way with three. The team has also registered three overall, while six Paladins each recorded one caused turnover in the loss

* Katelyn Sousa and Libby Bowen each posted three groundballs against Clemson, while Hannah Dintino and Sophie Shaw each added two

* In the cage, Lily Rathbun recorded seven saves in her 60 minutes of play, coming up with a .269 save percentage





Quick Facts

* Gators head coach Amanda O'Leary is the 6th winningest active Division I coach with her .753 winning percentage in 27 seasons (366-120, .753). O'Leary has the 3rd most wins of active Division I coaches with 366 wins. O'Leary is 204-55 (.787) all-time at the University of Florida

* Florida owns an impressive 117-22 (.842) record in the confines of Donald R. Dizney Stadium

* When scoring at least 14 goals, the Gators are 167-2 in program history

* Streaking: Sarah Reznick has recorded a save in 54-straight games, setting a new program record

* Streaking: Danielle Pavinelli has registered a point in 28-straight games and a goal in 26--straight games (fifth-longest streak) * Streaking: Emma LoPinto has tallied a point in 22-straight games * Streaking: Emily Heller had recorded a draw control in 26-straight games, the fourth-longest streak in program history. She is just one game away from tying the third-longest streak in program history

* Streaking: Liz Harrison has recorded a draw control in 22-straight games





