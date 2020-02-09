News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-09 12:03:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Gators will be a finalist for 2021 four-star ATH: 'Florida fits in perfect'

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

Shortly after receiving an offer on Jan. 9, Charles Montgomery wasted no time identifying a return visit date to UF in hopes of strengthening his relationship with those decked out in the orange and blue.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}