Gators will continue rapid rotation of receivers

Last year, on the way to winning the Heisman trophy, DeVonta Smith caught 117 passes for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Elijah Moore hauled in 86 and six more players caught at least 70 passes in 2020, including Kadarius Toney, who led Florida in receptions.

Toney's usage was an anomaly for a receiver at Flordia during Dan Mullen's tenure as head coach. Other than Toney and Kyle Pitts, no receiver has cracked 50 catches in a season. It's not for a lack of talent, either, Florida has had four receivers drafted since 2018 and has reloaded talent at the position each season.

The reason is the way Flordia uses its receivers. They rotate and substitute players throughout the game, not targeting any one receiver. It's by design and an intentional multifaceted strategy.

"A lot of different philosophy behind it. One, it keeps players fresh for four quarters. So, in the course of a game, in the fourth quarter of a game, if you’re in a two-minute situation, you have fresh bodies out there on the field," Dan Mullen said. "It helps in player development because the guys are getting experience going on the field and playing more. It helps with health throughout the course of a season because you have to play less total reps, so that allows you the opportunity to go and stay healthier."

It's helped Florida build depth. The Gators don't have a receiver on their roster who had more than 25 catches in 2020 but they have eight returning receivers who all played and caught at least one pass last season and five with at least one touchdown catch.

Each offseason the receiving corp has been questioned. How would the Gators replace Tyrie Cleveland and Brandon Powell? They answered in 2018 but then lost Van Jefferson, Josh Hammond and Freddie Swain after the 2019 season. 2020 was the Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney show — with a side of Trevon Grimes — but the Gators got promising returns from Jacob Copeland, Justin Shorter, and Trent Whittemore.

That leads into 2021, where that trio will lead the way as the starting receivers, but Florida's depth will again be on display.

There are also names that you may know from recruiting but have yet to see on the field.

"Ja’Markis (Weston) is an unbelievable athlete. Just since he showed up on campus day one, always just had that wow factor as he came off the ball and ran down the field," Trent Whittemore said. "So, you can look for big things from him as well as, you know, Fraziars, too. Just great body control, great ball skills, saw the field a little bit on special teams as a true freshman. So, he’s another guy that has valuable experience under his belt, and he can make an impact as well.”

There might not be the elite receiver like Pitts or Toney, but the receiver room is used to being questioned and ready to provide more answers.



