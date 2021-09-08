Gators will continue using two quarterbacks

It won't be like when Steve Spurrier yo-yoed Jesse Palmer and Doug Johnson but Dan Mullen plans to continue to use two quarterbacks when the Gators hit the field this Saturday.

The fans got a taste of that last week in the season-opening win over FAU. Emory Jones remains the starter but there will be a plan to get Anthony Richardson into every game. Last weekend Richardson stole the show with 160 rushing yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run. Mullen admitted that Richardson graded out higher than Jones last Saturday, but will remain the backup.

"Anthony probably graded a little higher because he had explosive plays, and you get extra points for having the big, explosive plays," Mullen said Monday. "But if I went pure without giving the bonus points in, probably very similar.”

While Jones didn't grade as high, Mullen contends that the fourth-year player has a better complete understanding of the offense than Richardson, who is a redshirt freshman. Richardson knows the offense but lacks the same kind of experience that Joens has been able to get while playing behind Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask the past three seasons.

It doesn't matter who is in the game, USF head coach Jeff Scott knows they have to be ready for either.

“Both of their quarterbacks are tremendous," Scott said. "Those guys, anytime that they pull the ball, they have a chance to score at any moment. "With both of those guys being super athletic, they love having the ball in their hands, and both of them can score anytime that they pull the ball, we’ve got – we’re kind of preparing for the same quarterback, regardless of either of those guys. You watch the film, both of them are very, very similar in a lot of things that they do.”

Mullen has already vowed to start Jones this Saturday and he will likely keep it that way unless something drastic happens. Jones was critical of his first performance but owned it and has shown up to practice this week with A critical attention to detail.

I don’t know if trying to do too much is the word. I’m almost trying to be too perfect, too exact, mind is going in a million different directions trying to do too many things on the field instead of trusting your fundamentals, your techniques, and doing what you’re supposed to do," Mullen said of Jones. "I think this week in practice I've seen that. You’ve seen him this week, make sure my balance, are my feet exact, am I on balance. I’m not preparing, my mind’s not trying to process a million things. My mind’s focused on what’s important and what I need to do. I’ve seen that and that’s a good step forward."





