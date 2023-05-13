Florida wins seven gold, two silver, and six bronze medals at the SEC Outdoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, La - The SEC Outdoor Championships have come to a close and the Florida Gators men's track and field team finished sixth while the women's team finished second.

At the meet, the Gators earned 15 medals, four on Friday and an additional 11 on Saturday. Florida earned seven golds, two silvers, and six bronzes.

The first medal of the competition came on Friday when Sterling Lester won bronze in the women's heptathlon (5778 points). Shortly after, Alida van Daalen won gold in the women's shot put (18.07m/59'3.5"), sweeping the indoor and outdoor SEC titles in the event. Later that evening, the women's long jump duo of Jasmine Moore (6.88m/22'7") and Claire Bryant (6.68m/21'11") won gold and bronze in the event.

On Saturday, the first medal of the day went to the men's 4x100 team of Ryan Willie, Jacory Patterson, Pjai Austin, and Robert Gregory who finished with silver (37.93), running the second fastest time in collegiate history and a new school record. Gabrielle Wilkinson earned bronze in the women's 1500m (4:18.81), the first individual medal of the day Saturday. Alida van Daalen won her second medal of the weekend, securing silver in the women's discus competition (59.02m/193'7"). Ryan Willie and Talitha Diggs both medaled in the 400m. Willie earned gold (44.27) running the second fastest time in school history and the fourth fastest in the world this year. Diggs secured bronze (50.74) on a season best time.

Jasmine Moore won gold in yet another horizontal jump competition (14.14M/46'4.75"). She has now swept the long and triple jump at SEC Indoors and Outdoors in both 2023 and 2022. Imogen Barrett also added another SEC medal to her trophy case, earning bronze in the 800m (2:04.48). This is Barrett's third SEC 800m medal of her career. Vanessa Watson improved upon her fifth place 400m hurdles finish from last year, winning bronze (55.59) and running a new personal best.

In the men's 200m, Robert Gregory secured gold with a time of 20.12, a new personal best, the seventh fastest time in school history, and the second fastest wind legal time in the country this year. Parker Valby was the last individual event runner to win a medal. A year after finishing runner up in the 5000m, Valby won gold (15:25.03), setting a new facility record.

The last medal of the competition for the Gators was via the 4x400 relay team of Jevaughn Powell, Emmanuel Bamidele, Jacory Patterson, and Ryan Willie who set a new collegiate record (2:57.76) on their way to a gold.

Robert Gregory won the men's Commissioners Trophy, an honor awarded to the high points scorer at the SEC Outdoor Championships. Gregory earned 17 points, 10 from his gold in the 200m, 5 from his fifth place 100m finish, and 2 from winning silver in the 4x100.

Next up, the Gators travel to Jacksonville, Florida for the NCAA East Preliminaries on May 24-27.





SEC OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS MEET Saturday's Finals Recap





Discus Women- Alida van Daalen won her second medal of the SEC Outdoor Championships, earning silver in the women's discus (59.02m/193'7"). Her mark is the eighth farthest throw in the nation this year. Van Daalen has won a medal in every event she has competed in at the SEC Indoor and Outdoor Championships as a Gator. Akari Isaac finished ninth (49.55m/162'6") and Da'Moni Kelly finished thirteenth (46.47m/152'5"). Kelly's throw was a new personal best.

High Jump Women- After finishing with bronze in the long jump yesterday, Claire Bryant competed in the women's high jump, finishing fifth (1.82m/5'11.5"). Her fifth place finish ties her best high jump result at either an SEC Indoor or Outdoor Championship, previously finishing fifth at both the 2023 and 2022 SEC Indoor Championships.

Triple Jump Men- Sean Dixon-Bodie finished fourth in the men's triple jump (16.21m/53'2.25") and Michael Holloway II finished eleventh (14.76m/48'5.25). Women- Jasmine Moore wins yet another horizontal jump gold medal, this time in the triple jump (14.14M/46'4.75"). She has now swept the long and triple jump at SEC Indoors and Outdoors in 2023 and 2022. Her gold medal winning jump was a facility record, the farthest jump in the nation this year, and the second farthest jump in the world this year. Alissa Braxton (13.09M/42'11.5") finished eighth in the long jump competition.

100m Hurdles Women- Grace Stark (13.01) finished sixth and Jayla Hollis (13.23) finished ninth in the women's 100m hurdles.

100m Men- Robert Gregory finished fourth (10.20) and Pjai Austin finished eighth (10.28) in the 100m.

200m Men- Florida has finished second in the 200m the last two SEC Outdoor Championships, but Robert Gregory changed that. Gregory sped to gold with a time of 20.12, a new personal best, the seventh fastest time in school history, and the second fastest wind legal time in the country this year. Jacory Patterson finished fourth (20.47).

Women- Talitha Diggs, running in her second race of the day, finished fourth in the 200m (22.72)

400m Hurdles Women- Vanessa Watson won bronze in the 400m hurdles (55.59), improving upon her fifth-place finish in the event a year ago. Her time is a new personal best and the fourth fastest time in the country this year.

400m Men- Ryan Willie raced by the competition, earning gold in the 400m with a time of 44.27. Willie is the second consecutive Gator to win the men's outdoor 400m, after Champion Allison won it in 2022. His time was the second fastest in school history, fastest in the country this year, and the fourth fastest in the world this year. Emmanuel Bamidele earned fourth (44.71) is his first SEC Outdoor Championship as a Gator. Jevaughn Powell finished seventh (45.54). Women- Talitha Diggs tied her best result in the SEC Outdoors women's 400m, earning bronze (50.74). Her time was a season best in the event.

800m Men- Sam Austin finished sixth in the men's 800m (1:48.21) improving upon his eighth place finish from SEC Outdoors last year.

Women- Imogen Barrett wins bronze in the 800m (2:04.48), the third SEC 800m medal of her career. Gabrielle Wilkinson finished eighth with a time of 2:05.96.

1500m Men- Matt Mule' finished twelfth in the men's 1500m (3:50.39)

Women- Gabrielle Wilkinson wins bronze in the women's 1500m (4:18.81), her fourth individual SEC event medal of her career. Imogen Barrett finished sixth (4:20.20) and Lucinda Rourke finished eleventh (4:31.05).

5000m Men- Ethan Geiger (15:02.22) finished twenty-second in the 5000m.

Women- A year after finishing second in the 5000m, Parker Valby won gold. Her time of 15:25.03 was a new facility record and the third fastest time in the country this year. Jordan Shapiro finished twelfth (16:49.25).

4x100 Men- The men's 4x100 team of Ryan Willie, Jacory Patterson, Pjai Austin, and Robert Gregory ran an electric race, finishing with silver in the event (37.93) and a new school record. The time was the second fastest time in collegiate history, the third fastest time in the world this year, and the twenty-second fastest time in world history. This is Florida's second straight top-2 finish in the men's 4x100 at the SEC Outdoor Championships.

Women-Ramiah Elliott, Grace Stark, Jayla Hollis, and Kynnedy Flannel finished fifth in the 4x100, running the ninth fastest time in school history.

4x400 Men- The relay team of Jevaughn Powell, Emmanuel Bamidele, Jacory Patterson, and Ryan Willie set a new collegiate record on their way to a gold in the 4x400 (2:57.76). Their time was also a school, facility, and meet record. This is the second consecutive year that Florida won the 4x400 relay at the SEC Outdoor Championship.

Women- In the final race of the meet, Laila Owens, Jayla Hollis, Ramiah Elliott, and Vanessa Watson finished sixth in the 4x400 (3:30.86).

SEC Outdoor Championships Results (All events are finals unless otherwise noted) Event Place, Gators (Time/Distance), Notes

Discus (W) 2. Alida van Daalen (59.02m/193'7") Personal Best, 8th Farthest in the Country this Year 9. Akari Isaac (49.55m/162'6") 13. Da'Moni Kelly (46.47m/152'5") Personal Best

High Jump (W) 5. Claire Bryant (1.82m/5'11.5") Outdoor Personal Best

Triple Jump (M) 4. Sean Dixon-Bodie (16.21m/53'2.25") 11. Michael Holloway II (14.76m/48'5.25)

Triple Jump (W) 1. Jasmine Moore (14.14M/46'4.75") Season Best, Facility Record, Farthest Jump in the Country this Year, 2nd Farthest Jump in the World this Year 8. Alissa Braxton (13.09M/42'11.5")

100m Hurdles (W) 6. Grace Stark (13.01) 9. Jayla Hollis (13.23)

100m (M) 4. Robert Gregory (10.20) Season Best 8. Pjai Austin (10.28)

200m (M) 1. Robert Gregory (20.12) Personal Best, 7th Fastest Time in School History 4. Jacory Patterson (20.47)

200m (W) 4. Talitha Diggs (22.72)

400m Hurdles (W) 3. Vanessa Watson (55.59) Personal Best, 4th Fastest Time in the Country this Year

400m (M) 1. Ryan Willie (44.27) Personal Best, 2nd Fastest Time in School History, Fastest Time in the Country this Year, 4th Fastest Time in the World this Year 4. Emmanuel Bamidele (44.71) Personal Best 7. Jevaughn Powell (45.54)

400m (W) 3. Talitha Diggs (50.74) Season Best

800m (M) 6. Sam Austin (1:48.21)

800m (W) 3. Imogen Barrett (2:04.48) 8. Gabrielle Wilkinson (2:05.96)

1500m (M) 12. Matt Mule' (3:50.39)

1500m (W) 3. Gabrielle Wilkinson (4:18.81) 6. Imogen Barrett (4:20.20) 11. Lucinda Rourke (4:31.05)

5000m (M) 22. Ethan Geiger (15:02.22)

5000m (W) 1. Parker Valby (15:25.03) Facility Record, 3rd Fastest Time in the Country this Year 12. Jordan Shapiro (16:49.25)

4x100 (M) 2. Ryan Willie, Jacory Patterson, Pjai Austin, Robert Gregory (37.93) School Record, 2nd Fastest Time in Collegiate History, 22nd Fastest Time in World History, 3rd Fastest Time in the World this Year

4x100 (W) 5. Ramiah Elliott, Grace Stark, Jayla Hollis, Kynnedy Flannel (43.48) 9th Fastest Time in School History

4x400 (M) 1. Jevaughn Powell, Emmanuel Bamidele, Jacory Patterson, Ryan Willie (2:57.76) Collegiate Record, Facility Record, Meet Record, School Record

4x400 (W) 6. Laila Owens, Jayla Hollis, Sterling Lester, Talitha Diggs (3:30.86)





(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)