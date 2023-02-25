Jasmine Moore won gold, Claire Bryant and the DMR won silver, and Sterling Lester won bronze

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. - Day one of the SEC Indoor Championships has come to a close, and the Florida Gators were successful on the track and in the field. Florida won four medals, all on the women's side. Jasmine Moore continued her success in the women's long jump by taking gold with a world class performance where she secured the second-best mark in the world so far this year (6.91m/22'8"). Moore's jumping partner Claire Bryant follow up with a silver medal in the women's long jump (6.57m/21'6.75"). The distance medley relay team finished with silver and the ninth fastest time in school history in the event (11:06.01). Sterling Lester won bronze in the pentathlon (4163), the first of the day.

Heading into day two, the Gators advance 12 runners from prelims to finals on the men's side, seven more than the nex closest team in the competition. On the women's side Florida sees 7 runners advancing to finals, the second most in the competition.

Tomorrow the Gators begin day two of the SEC Indoors Championship at 3:15 p.m. ET with Corvell Todd competing in the men's high jump. The first running event begins at 5:05 p.m. ET when Joe Wester competes in the men's mile. Day two closes out with the men's and women's 4x400 relay.

SEC INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS MEET

Friday's Finals Recap Pentathlon Women- In the first event of SEC Indoor Championships, Sterling Lester led off the Gators in the pentathlon with the 60m hurdles where she ran a personal best of 8.39 taking second place. In the second pentathlon event, Lester matched her personal best in the high jump (1.69m/5'6.5") finishing seventh in the second of five events. In the shot put event, Lester tossed a season-best 11.23m/36'10.25" in the event securing seventh place. In her long jump, the mark of 5.85m/19'2.5" earned her seventh in that event. In the final event of the pentathlon competition, Sterling Lester finished first in the 800m (2:16.93), vaulting her into the top-3. Lester finished the pentathlon with 4163 points, winning the bronze medal.

Long Jump Men- Malcolm Clemons and Caleb Foster jumped 7.96m/26'1.5", in the long jump finishing fourth and fifth, respectively and tying each other for the ninth-best mark in school history. Pjai Austin also finished in the top-10, taking seventh place (7.86m/25'9.5"). Women- Jasmine Moore continued her incredible success at championship meets by taking gold in the women's long jump with a mark of 6.91m/22'8". This distance was a feat of bests with a personal best record, the second-best mark in NCAA history, the second-best mark in the world this year, and the top mark in the country this year. Claire Bryant was right behind her, with a mark of 6.57m/21'6.75" taking the silver medal.

5000m Men- Cavan Wilson finished twenty-second in the men's 5000m (14:51.49). Women- In her 5000m indoor debut, Jordan Shapiro finished fourteenth with a time of 16:46.80.

Distance Medley Relay (DMR) Men- The men finished tenth in the DMR with a time of 9:59.34. Women- The Gators DMR relay team of Imogen Barrett, Vanessa Watson, Gabrielle Wilkinson, and Vasileia Spyrou ran strong from the start, finishing with time of 11:06.01 and earning a silver medal. The relay performance was the ninth fastest in school history in the DMR.

Friday's Prelims Recap 60m Men- Pjai Austin continues to have success in the 60m at the Tyson Track Center. A few weeks after winning the event at the Razorback Invitational, Austin (6.69) qualified for the finals of the SEC Indoor Championships, finishing sixth in the prelims. Tyler Davis ran a season-best of 6.72 in the event.

Women- Jasmine Moore continues to elevate her level as she set a new personal best in the 60m (7.28) and qualified for the finals of the SEC Indoor Championships.

60m Hurdles Men- Caleb Foster ran a new personal best (7.76) and the seventh fastest time in school history in the 60m hurdles. He finished sixth in qualifying and advanced to the finals.

Women- Jayla Hollis continued her strong season in the 60m hurdles. She finished sixth (8.13) in the prelims, qualifying for the finals.

200m Men- All three Gator men who participated in the 200m qualified for the finals. In prelims, Jacory Patterson (20.53) finished third, Robert Gregory (20.69) finished sixth, and Tyler Davis (20.75) finished eighth to earn their spots.

Women- In the women's 200m Talitha Diggs (22.63, second), Kynnedy Flannel (23.03, sixth), and Jayla Hollis (23.06, seventh) all qualified for the finals.

400m Men- in the 400m, four Gators advanced to the men's final tomorrow. Jacory Patterson, finished third in prelims and ran a 45.55, the seventh fastest indoor 400m in school history. Patterson's time is just behind Ryan Willie on the all-time school top-10 list. Willie finished fourth in prelims with a time of 45.61. Emmanuel Bamidele (45.96) and Jevaughn Powell (46.23) both recorded new personal bests on their way to the final. Bamidele and Powell finished sixth and eighth respectively in prelims.All four will compete in the finals.

Women- Talitha Diggs cruised to a first-place finish in the 400m prelims (51.25), securing her spot in the finals where she placed third last year. Her time was the fifth fastest in the nation so far this year.

800m Men- Sam Austin (1:49.36) and Ryan Maseman (1:49.90) advanced to the finals of the men's 800m. Both Gators finished in the top-5 of qualifying, with Austin winning his heat and finishing second overall. Deshay Fernandes (1:50.25) and Hugh Brittenham (1:51.04) ran personal bests in the prelims.

Women- Imogen Barrett (2:06.12) and Gabrielle Wilkinson (2:05.10) both finish in the top-2 of their heats and automatically advance to the finals. Mile Men- Joe Wester (4:04.37) and Caden Monk (4:05.39) took part in the first heat of the mile prelims. Both Gators made a push in the final laps, each finishing with a new personal best in the event. Wester placed in the top three of the heat, automatically qualifying for the finals.

Women- Emily Culley was the lone Gator in the women's mile. She finished fifteenth (4:54.17) in prelims.

SEC Indoor Championships Results (All events are finals unless otherwise noted) Event Place, Gators (Time/Distance), Notes

Pentathlon (W) Overall 60m Hurdles High Jump Shot Put Long Jump 800m

3. Sterling Lester (4163) (8.39) Personal Best, Second in the event, Second overall after event 1 (1.69m/5'6.5") Seventh in the event, Fifth overall after event 2 (11.23m/36'10.25") Seventh in the event, Fifth overall after event 3 (5.85m/19'2.5") Seventh in the event, Fifth overall after event 4 (2:16.93) First in the event, Third overall after event 5

Long Jump (M) 4. Malcolm Clemons (7.96m/26'1.5") Personal Best, 9th Best Mark in School History 5. Caleb Foster (7.96m/26'1.5") Personal Best, 9th Best Mark in School History 7. Pjai Austin (7.86m/25'9.5") 12. Sean Dixon-Bodie (7.57m/24'10")

Long Jump (W) 1. Jasmine Moore (6.91m/22'8") Personal Best, 2nd Best Mark in NCAA History, 2nd Best Mark in the World this Year, Top Mark in the NCAA this Year 2. Claire Bryant (6.57m/21'6.75")

5000m (M) 22. Cavan Wilson (14:51.49)

5000m (W) 14. Jordan Shapiro (16:46.80), Event Debut

Distance Medley Relay (DMR) (M) 10. Joe Wester, Jacob Miley, Deshay Fernandes, Caden Monk (9:59.34)

Distance Medley Relay (DMR) (W) 2. Imogen Barrett, Vanessa Watson, Gabrielle Wilkinson, Vasileia Spyrou (11:06.01), 9th Fastest Time in School History

60m (M) Prelims 6. Pjai Austin (6.69) Qualified for the Finals 11. Tyler Davis (6.72)

60m (W) Prelims 8. Jasmine Montgomery (7.28) Personal Best, Qualified for the Finals 10. Kynnedy Flannel (7.33) 20. Grace Stark (7.45)

60m Hurdles (M) Prelims 6. Caleb Foster (7.76) Personal Best, 7th Fastest Time in School History, Qualified for the Finals 9. Kurt Powdar (7.83)

60m Hurdles (W) Prelims 6. Jayla Hollis (8.13), Qualified for the Finals 9. Grace Stark (8.18) 10. Imani Carothers (8.21)

200m (M) Prelims 3. Jacory Patterson (20.53) Qualified for the Finals6. Robert Gregory (20.69) Qualified for the Finals 8. Tyler Davis (20.75) Qualified for the Finals

200m (W) Prelims 2. Talitha Diggs (22.63) Qualified for the Finals 6. Kynnedy Flannel (23.03) Qualified for the Finals 7. Jayla Hollis (23.06) Qualified for the Finals 12. Jasmine Montgomery (23.27) 13. Laila Owens (23.30) 20. Ramiah Elliott (23.62)

400m (M) Prelims 3. Jacory Patterson (45.55) 7th Fastest Time in School History, Qualified for the Final 4. Ryan Willie (45.61) Qualified for the Final 6. Emmanuel Bamidele (45.96) Personal Best, Qualified for the Final 8. Jevaughn Powell (46.23) Personal Best, Qualified for the Final 16. Jacob Miley (47.08)

400m(W) Prelims 1. Talitha Diggs (51.25)

800m (M) Prelims 2. Sam Austin (1:49.36) Automatically Qualified for the Finals 5. Ryan Maseman (1:49.90), Qualified for the Finals 11. Deshay Fernandes (1:50.25) Personal Best 15. Hugh Brittenham (1:51.04) Personal Best 21. Adrian Bichara (1:53.71) 22. Chase Ruskin (1:54.64)

800m (W) Prelims 5. Gabrielle Wilkinson (2:05.10) Automatically Qualified for the Finals 9. Imogen Barrett (2:06.12) Automatically Qualified for the Finals

Mile (M) Prelims 7. Joe Wester (4:04.73) Personal Best, Automatically Qualified for the Finals 11. Caden Monk (4:05.39) Personal Best

Mile (W) Prelims 15. Emily Culley (4:54.17)