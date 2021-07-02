Gators win USA Today SEC Men's All-Sports Title

The Florida Gators won the 2020-21USA Today Network Southeastern Conference Men's All-Sports title — the 22nd men's all-sports title in program history.

The Gators' four SEC titles were second in the conference behind Arkansas'nine.

Tabulation for the USA Today Network SEC All-Sports standings finished after the close of regular-season baseball play, the final sport to determine a league champion in the 2020-21 season. Florida was second in the league with four SEC team titles in 2021 – gymnastics, softball, men's swimming & diving, and men's tennis.

Florida's 251 all-time SEC titles is the most in the SEC and the Gators 49 SEC titles in the last decade also lead the conference. The Gators have claimed at least one SEC All-Sports title (overall, men's or women's) 31 of the last 37 seasons, including 29 overall titles.

The All-Sports Awards will be released on July 2, and the Gators are hoping to finish among the top-10 for the 37th consecutive season. Florida is the only school to finish among the nation's top 10 overall most successful athletic programs each year since 1983.



