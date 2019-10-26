GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The bye week came at a good time for Florida.

The Gators limped their way into the week and were excited to use these last few days to rest, after playing back-to-back road games and facing two top-ten teams in three games.

"We're spending this bye week right now trying to get some guys healthy, get caught up and get some of our guys rested," head coach Dan Mullen said. "So get our guys kind of physically and mentally fresh."

This is also an opportunity for the team to focus on more individual work - something the group cannot really do during game week.

"During the season you don't get a lot of time to necessarily focus on yourself," said quarterback Kyle Trask."But the big thing about bye weeks is us just make sure our techniques are very sound and making sure we're doing all the basic things right."

“This bye week we’re really just focusing on us,” safety Donovan Stiner said. “I mean, we looked at Georgia a little bit but we’re focusing mostly on us going back to fundamental things and cleaning things up."

Meanwhile, while a few Gators healed and others focus on individual goals, the coaches worked on developing the younger athletes - those athletes that may not see much attention during the regular season.

“Guys that have played a lot of snaps, trying to get them rest and recovery,” Grantham said. “Guys that we’re looking at to help us like (Khris) Bogle, Mohamoud (Diabate), (Lacedrick) Brunson, guys like that. The young corners. Being able to get those guys reps on things that we’re going to be doing moving forward to be ready if called upon because when an injury happens you gotta have next man up and that’s been our attitude.”

John Hevesy had the same mindset coming into the bye week.

The Florida co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach worked with his starters on their fundamentals, however, he also allowed his freshmen to earn more snaps than normal.

"We scrimmage them (backups) at the end and they get about 42 snaps, 21 each of twos and threes really, they each get 21 snaps," explained Hevesy. "So to me it’s just live calling plays that they may not have heard a lot of just being on the scout team, they don’t hear the same (calls) of our offense.”

Michael Tarquin and Ethan White have both played in two games, while Kingsley Eguakun and Riley Simond have each featured in a game. All are on track to redshirt this season, which is good news for Florida.

"It’s more of an adjustment to the speed of the game," Hevesy said. "It’s being tough and just absorbing as much as they can. It’s a great group of freshmen and they are getting a lot of the things that Chris (Bleich) and Richard (Gouraige) got last year. Again for them, it’s going to be throughout the season and bowl practice, spring practice, and get ready for next fall where we will use those guys."

Bye weeks and bowl practices are crucial for developing the younger talent, especially those men in the trenches.

“To me again, it’s a couple of bonus days for them,” Hevesy said. “We have a bye week and you have bowl practice, so to me it’s really a whole extra spring that they’re going to get before spring practice. We told them they’ve got to take advantage of every snap they get. These are opportunities and this is what we evaluate them on. Are they getting better? We’re calling base plays, but to me your fundamentals and your base plays, base assignments, you gotta know right now the adjustments coming.”

"I told them, 'They're earning a job for next fall now.' How they do on scout team, how they do during the bye week. We can't start in spring practice back at zero again. You've got to come in at 30-40 (practices worth of work) and start working from there."



