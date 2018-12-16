Five-star running back Trey Sanders was the prospect who obviously highlighted this weekend's official visitors in Gainesville, but the Gators played host to a pair of their commits as well, including Dionte Marks.

Marks, a three-star pass catcher from DeLand (Fla.) High, hauled in 45 receptions for 964 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. He threw a 60-yard touchdown pass and rushed for another score as well.