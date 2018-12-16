Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-16 10:28:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Gators WR commit Dionte Marks ready to jump in on the fun in Gainesville

Rclmzlpomfzly7bfcqua
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Five-star running back Trey Sanders was the prospect who obviously highlighted this weekend's official visitors in Gainesville, but the Gators played host to a pair of their commits as well, including Dionte Marks.

Marks, a three-star pass catcher from DeLand (Fla.) High, hauled in 45 receptions for 964 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. He threw a 60-yard touchdown pass and rushed for another score as well.

Xjyim734x1elknb93p43
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}