While the majority of the attention was centered on the flurry of uncommitted prospects, Dan Mullen's staff just hosted to a pair of UF commits for official visits as well.

One of those future Gators is Isaiah Bond, a speedy pass catcher who laces up the cleats for Buford (Ga.) High. The three-star prospect teamed up with the SEC East program less than a month ago, turning down offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Texas, although he still plans to use the remainder of his official visits.

When speaking with Gators Territory and others, Bond explained why this weekend's visit solidified his commitment, broke down his time with UF's staff and more.