Long-time commit Ja'Markis Weston was inside the Swamp for multiple games this fall and obviously has a strong familiarity with campus, but says Dan Mullen's staff just knocked it out of the park during his latest visit.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior just wrapped up his official visit and was one of 14 prospects to spend multiple days with the Gators this weekend. Weston has never shown signs of wavering his pledge, but this weekend's trip really put a stamp on his recruitment.

A three-star prospect at Clewiston (Fla.) High, Weston checks in as the nation's 68th-ranked wide receiver on Rivals.