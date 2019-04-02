Rivals250 receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars was in attendance for nearly every UF home game last fall, and even attended a junior day, but recently had the opportunity to drop in for his first-ever spring practice as well.

Fraziars, a product of Dunnellon (Fla.) High who measures in at an intriguing 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, is labeled as the 194th-ranked player overall for the class of 2020.