Gators WR Kadarius Toney set to return for senior season

Jacquie Franciulli
Kadarius Toney's career at Florida is not over.

The wide receiver announced on twitter that he will return for his senior season.

"I would like to announce that i will be returning to be a Gator another year..2020," Toney wrote on twitter. "We Got Goals To Accomplish and I Wouldn’t Want To Miss It For The World."


The Alabama native had nine catches for 195 yards and one touchdown, despite missing six weeks with a shoulder injury.

Toney has an electric style and was known to make something out of nothing during his time at Florida.

This continues a batch of good news for the Gators, who saw wide receiver Trevon Grimes and defensive backs Shawn Davis and Marco Wilson also announced their intentions to return next season.


