A UF fan quoted Grimes' post on Thursday night and said it sounds like he will play this season. Grimes responded, "Not sound .. I will*."

Grimes was one of four players who wasn't at the first practice Monday, but on Tuesday tweeted "Ole Miss Week 1" with a fire emoji and tagged Rebels receiver Elijah Rebels after the SEC scheduled Florida's season opener at Oxford.

Florida's Trevon Grimes says he will play this season despite missing the start of fall camp.

Grimes is the second holdout who tweeted his intentions to play Thursday, joining defensive end Zachary Carter. He posted about how the pandemic has impacted his family and said he plans to play "in honor of all COVID-19 fighters and victims."

“I think it’s tough on everybody," Mullen said Thursday. "These are unique times, and it’s just something else. We have players that deal with all kinds of different things, that have dealt with all kinds of different issues, lots of different family issues, so many different things that are going on right now.

"Everybody handles things differently and everybody’s got to kind of make their own decisions about what’s going on and where they’re at. And our job is to just kind of help guide them and manage them and support them in their decisions.”

Wide receivers Jacob Copeland and Kadarius Toney also missed the start of camp, but their status is unknown at this time.