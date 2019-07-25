Gators WR Van Jefferson breaks down the art of route running
GAINESVILLE, FL -- When looking up and down the Florida Gators football roster, the clear strength of the team is the weaponry at quarterback Feleipe Franks' disposal in the pass game.
The Gators wide receiver group is spread out far enough that the key reserves would almost certainly be starters on every other SEC football team. Dan Mullen acknowledged the group's growth at the Gators media day.
"What's really funny,", the UF head coach stated at the podium, "...this time last year, with this same exact wide receiver crew, everybody was like, boy, this is like the big weakness of the team. They're the worst ranked wide receiver group in the Southeastern Conference."
Now, with a group of at least eight receivers that have an argument for touches in 2019, that tune has changed.
"A year later, all the exact same guys are getting hype of being this big group."
One player that stands out from the bunch is redshirt senior Van Jefferson.
The second-year Gator, formerly an Ole Miss Rebel before transferring as the program was handed sanctions and a bowl ban by the NCAA, was Florida's leading receiver in 2018. He hauled in 35 receptions for 503 yards and six touchdowns - and posted a career high 14.4 yards per reception.
In an offense where 21 players tallied a reception, and eight players recorded double digit catches on less than 400 passing attempts, these stats are impressive. When you consider it was Jefferson’s first year in the offense following a hectic transfer, the numbers become even more grand.
But how does Jefferson earn himself valuable targets - targets in which he posted a mere 2.8% drop rate, 4th best of returning SEC WRs (per PFF)?
By continuing to master his most polished trait: Route running.
“I put a lot of time and effort into my route running,” Jefferson told Gators Territory. “I work on that every day.”
There’s always discussion of how athleticism wins matchups for a wide receiver or skill position player. Whether it be a tall receiver with long arms to win contested catches, an athlete who runs a 4.3 40 yard dash, fans love to look at natural skills as an advantage.
Jefferson believes that technique is what truly wins.
“I think having [route running] down to a T, watching and working with different guys - I watch a lot of Keenan Allen and Calvin Ridley to see how they separate, their route running is top notch. I watch that to see what I can translate to my game."
The Gators offense being so spread out requires efficient timing by all passing game factors. Mullen stated at the podium that he “should be able to put a blindfold on you [the QB] and tell you who the receiver is, and you can go throw the 10 yard out, that type of deal.
The ability by the receiver to perfect routes goes hand in hand with the quarterback understanding the timing of a play. Jefferson’s polished routes are a critical factor to the pass game machine maintaining its oil.
And Jefferson gives all the credit to Gators receivers coach Billy Gonzales, and his father - former NFL wide receiver and current Miami Dolphins receivers coach Shawn Jefferson.
“Working with Coach G [Gonzales] and my dad, they’ve taught me the good ways to get out of breaks, fast," said Jefferson.
Well noted as a leader to the Gators skilled wide receiver corps, Jefferson has made an impact on fellow Florida receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney.
The two are expected to take big leaps in Florida’s offense going forward. Much like the stereotypes mentioned above, Grimes stands a 6-5 with an impressive vertical: He’s the easy peg at X-WR to play the boundary and get targets in the redzone.
Toney, on the other hand, is wicked quick in the short-field, and explosive through his cuts to find open space.
However, the two have merely flashed potential through their natural skills and physique in Florida’s offense. Jefferson has overseen the fine-tuning of their route running.
“They’ve made tremendous progress this offseason”, Jefferson exclaimed. “They’ve worked on their skills in drills and their route running is getting top notch.
The growth Grimes and Toney display as route runners going forward will be crucial for the passing offense to take the next step, as those two and Jefferson are currently seen as the faces of the wide receiver group. Once all three are in sync with improved routes from Grimes and Toney, Franks’ receiving arsenal should increase in strength tenfold.
Asked if he has a favorite route to run in particular, Jefferson put it simply.
“I like to run all routes. I love running ‘em all.”