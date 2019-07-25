GAINESVILLE, FL -- When looking up and down the Florida Gators football roster, the clear strength of the team is the weaponry at quarterback Feleipe Franks' disposal in the pass game.

The Gators wide receiver group is spread out far enough that the key reserves would almost certainly be starters on every other SEC football team. Dan Mullen acknowledged the group's growth at the Gators media day.

"What's really funny,", the UF head coach stated at the podium, "...this time last year, with this same exact wide receiver crew, everybody was like, boy, this is like the big weakness of the team. They're the worst ranked wide receiver group in the Southeastern Conference."

Now, with a group of at least eight receivers that have an argument for touches in 2019, that tune has changed.

"A year later, all the exact same guys are getting hype of being this big group."

One player that stands out from the bunch is redshirt senior Van Jefferson.

The second-year Gator, formerly an Ole Miss Rebel before transferring as the program was handed sanctions and a bowl ban by the NCAA, was Florida's leading receiver in 2018. He hauled in 35 receptions for 503 yards and six touchdowns - and posted a career high 14.4 yards per reception.

In an offense where 21 players tallied a reception, and eight players recorded double digit catches on less than 400 passing attempts, these stats are impressive. When you consider it was Jefferson’s first year in the offense following a hectic transfer, the numbers become even more grand.

But how does Jefferson earn himself valuable targets - targets in which he posted a mere 2.8% drop rate, 4th best of returning SEC WRs (per PFF)?

By continuing to master his most polished trait: Route running.

“I put a lot of time and effort into my route running,” Jefferson told Gators Territory. “I work on that every day.”

There’s always discussion of how athleticism wins matchups for a wide receiver or skill position player. Whether it be a tall receiver with long arms to win contested catches, an athlete who runs a 4.3 40 yard dash, fans love to look at natural skills as an advantage.

Jefferson believes that technique is what truly wins.

“I think having [route running] down to a T, watching and working with different guys - I watch a lot of Keenan Allen and Calvin Ridley to see how they separate, their route running is top notch. I watch that to see what I can translate to my game."