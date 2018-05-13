After taking the weekend's first two matchups, the Gators fell to Georgia in their regular-season home finale by the score 4-1 on Sunday.

Keegan McGovern hit a three-run home run in the third inning that gave Georgia (35-16, 16-11 SEC) the lead after Florida plated a run in the second. The Bulldogs added another run in the fourth inning that finished the scoring for the game.

The Gators lone run as scored by Wil Dalton on Blake Reese’s ground out. That was Reese’s fifth RBI of the weekend.

Florida only managed three hits in the game and only had one after the second inning.

Jack Leftwich started the game strong for Florida (41-12, 20-7 SEC), punching five strikeouts in the game’s first two and two-third innings. He then allowed back-to-back two-out singles before McGovern sent a ball over the right field wall.

Leftwich finished the game going 4.2 innings while allowing four runs on nine hits and striking out five. The freshman is now 4-3 on the season after taking the loss.

Georgia starter Kevin Smith was a dominate on the mound, going seven innings in which he allowed one run on three hits while racking up six strikeouts. He improved to 7-1 on the season.

Jonathan India, Wil Dalton and Austin Langworthy all went 1-3 at the plate for Florida.

Georgia had eight batters record hits on the day and had 10 total base-hits on the day. McGovern finished 2-5 with a home run and Aaron Schunk also had two hits. C.J. Smith drove in a run for the Bulldogs as well.

Florida will travel to Starkeville to battle Mississippi State next weekend for the team's final SEC series of the season. One win in the series next weekend would clinch the SEC regular-season title outright for the Gators.

