Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-22 11:22:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia-based DE pencils in visit date with Dan Mullen's program

Ubh2kjrymwualv4snoj7
Chad Simmons
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

The month of June is shaping up to be a big-time recruiting month for the Florida Gators, with multiple blue-chip prospects slated to journey out to Gainesville for official visits, including five-...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}