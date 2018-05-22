Georgia-based DE pencils in visit date with Dan Mullen's program
The month of June is shaping up to be a big-time recruiting month for the Florida Gators, with multiple blue-chip prospects slated to journey out to Gainesville for official visits, including five-...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news