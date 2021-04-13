GatorsTerritory - Georgia-based WR locks in official visit with Dan Mullen's staff

We reported over that weekend that three-star prospect Isaiah Bond was more than likely going to schedule an official visit with the University of Florida.

According to Bond, who is being recruited to play wide receiver, that visit is now scheduled for the weekend of June 4-6. Over a dozen additional prospects will be in Gainesville for the jam-packed visit weekend as well.

As for additional official visits, Bond has a trip scheduled to Coral Gables for the weekend June 11.

"I just like the legacy that's there," Bond previously told GatorsTerritory. "That's one of the dream offers kids have growing up, so there's a lot of tradition there."