GatorsTerritory - Georgia-based WR locks in official visit with Dan Mullen's staff

Georgia-based WR locks in official visit with Dan Mullen's staff
We reported over that weekend that three-star prospect Isaiah Bond was more than likely going to schedule an official visit with the University of Florida.
According to Bond, who is being recruited to play wide receiver, that visit is now scheduled for the weekend of June 4-6. Over a dozen additional prospects will be in Gainesville for the jam-packed visit weekend as well.
As for additional official visits, Bond has a trip scheduled to Coral Gables for the weekend June 11.
"I just like the legacy that's there," Bond previously told GatorsTerritory. "That's one of the dream offers kids have growing up, so there's a lot of tradition there."
On March 15, the 6-foot, 175-pound Bond trimmed his list to five schools: Alabama, Miami, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh; however, that didn't prevent the Gators from making a serious run at one of the speedsters in the Peach State.
Bond, who recently posted a 10.5 in the 100-meter dash, is manufacturing relationships with Dan Mullen and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales.
"The head coach said he loves my film and can really see me as a player that can create space when I'm on the field," Bond previously told GT. "It was really the same type of message (from coach Gonzales). They're all really down-to-earth people.
"Florida definitely moves up in my top schools."
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.
🐊🐊🐊@CoachDanMullen @CoachBillyG @CoachCBell26 pic.twitter.com/vckEiPRDrm— isaiah bond (@isaiahbond_) April 13, 2021