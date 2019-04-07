After taking multiple trips to the Swamp in 2018, Powder Springs (Ga.) prospect Carlos Del Rio visited UF on Saturday for the first time this year.

Del Rio reeled in an offer from Dan Mullen’s staff last summer, and checks in as one of Florida’s top quarterback targets in next year’s recruiting cycle.

For the Peach State product, getting back to Gainesville this weekend allowed him to catch up with a number of familiar faces.