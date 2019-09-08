News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 10:55:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Gerald Mincey returns to the Swamp, ready to contribute to the Gators

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

As expected, Dan Mullen and his football team took care of business on Saturday night and shutout UT-Martin 45-0 to start off the season 2-0.

Even though they faced an FCS opponent, multiple Rivals250 targets in the 2020 and 2021 cycles made the trek to Gainesville to watch the Gators in action.

There were also a few players who got to experience a game at the Swamp for the first time as a UF commit, including three-star OL Gerald Mincey.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}