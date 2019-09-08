As expected, Dan Mullen and his football team took care of business on Saturday night and shutout UT-Martin 45-0 to start off the season 2-0.

Even though they faced an FCS opponent, multiple Rivals250 targets in the 2020 and 2021 cycles made the trek to Gainesville to watch the Gators in action.

There were also a few players who got to experience a game at the Swamp for the first time as a UF commit, including three-star OL Gerald Mincey.