It is undeniable that Gervon Dexter is one of Florida's most important commits in the program's 2020 class.

Along with bringing a much-needed physical presence to the team's defensive line, Dexter is an ambassador for UF on the recruiting trail and is somewhat of an additional staff member for the coaches.

This past weekend, Dexter logged in yet another trip to Gainesville to watch the Gators battle it out against the Auburn Tigers in front of a packed stadium.

Dexter, who is Florida's longest-tenured pledge, was all smiles after watching the defensive line go to work and apply pressure on AU quarterback Bo Nix.

