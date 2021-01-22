GatorsTerritory - Get to know Wesley McGriff and Daquan Newkirk

The Florida Gators have benefitted from a coaching change out on the plains. Florida added secondary coach Wesley McGriff and a transfer from former Auburn defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk. With coaching vacancies to fill and depth needed along the defensive line, both additions will be important for the Gators in 2021. Gators territory reached out to Bryan Matthews of Auburn Sports, Tom Green of AL.com, and Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser, to get a scouting report on both new additions.

Here's what Dan Mullen had to say in a release announcing the hire.

"Coach McGriff brings a high level of familiarity in the National Football League and Southeastern Conference, being a coordinator and position coach. His track record of preparing players for the NFL and his success coaching at every level speaks for itself. His energy and tireless effort in recruiting will be an asset to our defensive staff." — Dan Mullen

Auburn Writers on McGriff

Bryan Matthews: Wesley McGriff, who goes by Crimedawg, will bring a lot of energy and a lot of experience to Florida’s coaching staff. He’s got NFL experience and can coach up any or all of the positions in the secondary really well. Former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele really respected McGriff’s coaching acumen and his ability to motivate his players. I wouldn’t call him a great recruiter, but he’s a really good evaluator and does a good job of building relationships. Tom Green: Wes McGriff -- aka Coach Crime (or Crimedawg) -- is a valuable addition to Dan Mullen's staff thanks to a wealth of experience coaching in the SEC (Florida is his seventh stop in the conference, spanning five different schools), more than 30 years of coaching experience overall and a strong reputation as a recruiter who has ties throughout the southeast and in Florida (thanks to a prior stint as an assistant at Miami). During his most recent tenure at Auburn, the Tigers last season were 29th nationally with nine interceptions after finishing the 2019 season with just 10 in 13 games and ranking 61st in FBS. The Tigers' secondary overall finished this last season 30th in passes defended (43) after ranking 44th a year ago with 59. Josh Vitale: McGriff is thought of more as an on-field coach than a recruiter, though he did play in signing three four-stars in the 2020 class. That comes from time in the NFL, where he coached defensive backs for the New Orleans Saints for three seasons. He coached a few players at Auburn that ended up getting drafted, too, including cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and safety Daniel Thomas.



Auburn Writers on Daquan Newkirk