The Long Beach State transfer joined the Gators this summer.





COLUMBUS, Ga. - Florida men's golfer Ian Gilligan was named to the 2023 Preseason Haskins Award Watch List in conjunction with Golfweek and Golf Channel on Tuesday.





Celebrating its 54th year, the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is considered the most prestigious award in collegiate golf, and is presented annually to the most outstanding male golfer. The winner of the oldest individual college golf award is voted on by players, coaches, golf SIDS, and select golf media members and will be announced in early June.





A PING All-American selection last year, Gilligan joined the Gators in the summer after two seasons at Long Beach State where he was 2022 Big West Freshman of the Year and the 2023 Big West Golfer of the Year. The native of Reno, Nevada has four collegiate victories and earned the No. 1 ranking in Golfstat last fall.





In in his second season at LBSU, he set the program's stroke record (68.88) en route to the low-54 score by par program record (199, -17). Gilligan has played in 21 collegiate tournaments and has recorded 16 top-25, 12 top-10, and eight top-5 finishes with four victories, including back-to-back to start last season.





Florida opens up the 2023-24 campaign at Olympia Fields at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational Sept. 15-17.









(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)