Goods cites Savage as a key factor in committing, ready to relocate to UF
Q: You stepped foot on UF’s campus in June for your official visit as a Kentucky Wildcats commit. Less than a week after your OV wrapped up, you ended up committing to Florida. At what point did you know that you wanted to be a Gator and how come?
LG: “As soon as I walked into coach [Nick} Savage’s room and I saw the passion and the dedication he brought to the table in developing players. And the development of the players themselves was tremendously amazing to me.
“For myself, I always want to get better and to be the best I am and to play the best I can. Seeing that gives me a good outlet, I feel, to be successful in the sport and to maybe do what I want someday.”
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news