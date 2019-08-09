News More News
Goods cites Savage as a key factor in committing, ready to relocate to UF

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Q: You stepped foot on UF’s campus in June for your official visit as a Kentucky Wildcats commit. Less than a week after your OV wrapped up, you ended up committing to Florida. At what point did you know that you wanted to be a Gator and how come?

LG: “As soon as I walked into coach [Nick} Savage’s room and I saw the passion and the dedication he brought to the table in developing players. And the development of the players themselves was tremendously amazing to me.

“For myself, I always want to get better and to be the best I am and to play the best I can. Seeing that gives me a good outlet, I feel, to be successful in the sport and to maybe do what I want someday.”

