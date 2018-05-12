Richard Gouraige is one day away from enrolling. The 2018 Florida signee is set to arrive on campus this weekend and will enroll for the Summer A semester and then start classes on Monday.

Dan Mullen and company worked hard to keep the Tampa native in the 2018 class. Gouraige, who was courted by several programs including Clemson down the stretch, initially committed to the former Florida staff, specifically, former offensive line coach, Brad Davis.

When Davis left for Missouri, Gouraige was unsure if he would remain part of the Gators class. UF offensive line coach John Hevesy and Mullen put on the full court press on Gouraige and his family - ultimately winning the battle.