Gouraige Enrolls in Summer A
Richard Gouraige is one day away from enrolling. The 2018 Florida signee is set to arrive on campus this weekend and will enroll for the Summer A semester and then start classes on Monday.
Dan Mullen and company worked hard to keep the Tampa native in the 2018 class. Gouraige, who was courted by several programs including Clemson down the stretch, initially committed to the former Florida staff, specifically, former offensive line coach, Brad Davis.
When Davis left for Missouri, Gouraige was unsure if he would remain part of the Gators class. UF offensive line coach John Hevesy and Mullen put on the full court press on Gouraige and his family - ultimately winning the battle.
Going to University Of Florida Tomorrow, God Is Great🐊 #GoGators #Allbite18— King Rich🥀🏳 (@richardg813) May 12, 2018
Distance played a huge role in his decision and Gouraige has been using the distance to his advantage. The former four-star high school prospect has taken several trips to Gainesville the last few months to watch Florida's spring practices - and always with a notebook in hand.
Gouraige is the first enrollee of the summer.