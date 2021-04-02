GatorsTerritory - Grad-transfer Brandon McKissic will finish his career at the Swamp

The University of Florida just reeled in a much-needed addition for the 2021-22 season, as grad-transfer guard Brandon McKissic committed to the Gators over additional offers from Kansas, Missouri, Kansas State, Oregon State and others.

McKissic, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of Ferguson, Missouri, averaged 17.2 points, 3.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds during his senior season at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He was his conference’s defensive player of the year this past season but made the all-defensive team during his sophomore and junior seasons as well.

"The one thing that caught my attention the most was their player development," McKissic previously told GatorsTerritory. "They had my statistics from my season broken down, and looking at that, it helped me knowing what I need to get better at. The fact that they're already preparing to help me get better as a player on the court, and off the court, because those are good dudes. It stood out, honestly.

"Also, the weight training and strength and conditioning. The pictures they showed me, the guys made significant differences for the better, so that excites me. If I can come there, I will make differences with my body and expand myself as a player, so that's exciting."

There has been no shortage of drama in Gainesville since the end of the NCAA Tournament, so reeling in a talent like McKissic was massive for the program.

Forward Colin Castleton, along with guards Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis, have already declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, while Omar Payne, Noah Locke, Ques Glover and Osayi Osifo are all in the NCAA Transfer Portal. There is still uncertainty surrounding Keyontae Johnson's status as well.

So, if all goes as planned, McKissic will likely join Tyree Appleby as a starter in Mike White's backcourt for the 2021-22 season.

The grad-transfer is an efficient shooter who shot over 50 percent from the field in 2020-21, including roughly 42 percent from three-point land. He averaged in double figures during three of his four seasons with the Roos, while also posting double-digit scoring performances in 23-of-24 games this past season.

As for his point of contact in Gainesville, McKissic previously said it has been Mike White pushing all the right buttons from the jump.

"Coach White is the only person contacting me. I just met the whole staff today, McKissic told GT. "I've really been working through coach White, and me and coach White have been developing a relationship. I like him a lot because he's a good dude. He always jokes to me about how I'm a pitbull. He's a funny guy, so I just like that I can really vibe with him. He's really just a cool dude.

"Today, I called him coach Mike on accident. He liked it, so I'm probably going to keep calling him that. He's just a good dude. He really made his intentions known and it really spoke to me. Him being the first guy to call me from the staff being the head coach...head coaches are busy. He took time out of his day to call me; it said something."

